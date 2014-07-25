Services announced for Marshall County teen killed in crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Services announced for Marshall County teen killed in crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A teenager was killed and three others were injured in a crash early Friday morning in Marshall County.

Taylor A. Leigh, 15, of Reidland, was driving north on Arant Road around 1:30 a.m. when he came over a hill at a high rate of speed and lost control of his vehicle, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle then ran off the road and hit a tree.  

Leigh and two passengers, 17-year-old Cameron L. McElmurry and 16-year-old Derek T. Lockett, were all thrown from the vehicle.

A third passenger, Dustin A. Poat, 17, of Benton was also injured in the crash.

Leigh was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marshall County coroner.

McElmurry, Poat and Lockett were all taken to a local hospital. 

Officials say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Marshall County EMS and West Marshall Fire Department assisted at the scene.

According to Hughes Funeral Home, Funeral services will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Heartland Worship Center of Paducah. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday at Heartland Worship Center. A second visitation will be after 11 a.m. on Monday until service time.

According to the funeral home, Taylor was a Motocross Racer and a member of TMXA and Heartland Worship Center.

Online: http://www.hughesfuneral.com/obituaries/Taylor-Leigh/

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.  

