Former SEMO star Edgar Jones signs with Browns

 Former SEMO defensive Lineman Edgar Jones has signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Jones reportedly worked out for the team earlier this summer and will play Linebacker for the Browns.

The eight-year pro previously played with the Ravens, Chiefs and Cowboys.

Last year Jones played a back up role for Dallas.

