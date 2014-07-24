Crews respond to kitchen fire in Cape Girardeau

Crews were on the scene of an apartment fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday night, July 24.



Police say a woman who lives in the second floor apartment of the Lorimont House on Lorimier Street was using the oven and it caught fire.



When firefighters arrived, they say the fire was almost out.



The fire was contained to one apartment with possible smoke damage.



Firefighters opened windows and brought in large fans to help clear the smoke.



No one was injured.



