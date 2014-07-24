Historical building turned into modern brewery and pub - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The exterior of the St. Nicholas Brewing Company building in Du Quoin, Illinois. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
The main entrance to the brew pub. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
A mechanism used to get water to kegs. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
A counter top made from old bowing alley floors. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
The dining room area. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) - A 135-year-old building in downtown Du Quoin, Illinois is being renovated into a modern brew pub.

The building will be home to the St. Nicholas Brewing Company.

The business will be home to a restaurant, bar, music venue and a modern craft brewery.

Built in 1879, the structure was formerly known as the St. Nicholas Hotel.

General Manager Abby Ancel said the company wanted to use as many recycled materials as possible.

The exterior brick is all original as well as most of the interior brick.

The restaurant tables and counter-tops were made from recycled wood that was once a bowling alley floor. The wood came from what used to be Du Quoin’s “Ten Pin” bowling alley and restaurant.

Left over staircase spindles from the old St. Nicholas Hotel is being remade into tappers, which will be used to the craft beer.

"We think its neat to take old things," Ancel said. "Keep them in the building instead of throwing things out.”

The exterior of the bar refrigerator was made from recycled wood from a barn.

The St. Nicholas Brewing Company plans to open its doors by the beginning of August 2014.

