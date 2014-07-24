Does It Work: Snackeez

"I like how it’s all in one, very little spillage, my car seats are always a mess from him spilling stuff, so I would definitely use this in the car," said Huck.

It claims to fit your fruit loops and bug juice all in one cup.

If you're taking an end of the summer road trip, you're likely packing snacks for the kids.

But those can get messy in your car.

So Snackeez seems to fix that by making snacking a breeze.

"Snackeez really is the ultimate snacking solution, your favorite drink and the snacks you love, all in one cup, snack easy, with Snackeez," claims the commercial.

"We are always on the go, and the car definitely shows it, the car is a mess from snack wrappers and such," said Meagan Huck.

Huck has a 4-year-old and has been eager to try out the Snackeez 2 in 1 snack and drink cup.

"I'm hoping that it decreases on the mess in my car, and just keeps everything in one spot instead of having to grab several different things," said Huck.

We filled up the Snackeez cup with juice, and tightened the lid.

Then Huck poured in some fruit loops and we were ready to go.

"Okay, take a drink," said Huck to her son.

We wanted to put the Snackeez to a couple of tests: could 4-year-old Cullen use it? And would it prevent spills?

"See if you can flip it open,” said Huck to Cullen.

He could get the snack, but could he keep in it there.

"Can you close it? Make sure it snaps," said Huck.

And what about those spills?

"Turn it upside down like you would do in mommy’s car," said Huck.

But the straw was the only place it seemed to come out and even then, just a little drip.

"That’s not bad at all," said Huck.

"I like how it’s all in one, very little spillage, my car seats are always a mess from him spilling stuff, so I would definitely use this in the car," said Huck.

Huck said she gives the Snackeez 4.5 stars since there was a little spillage, but overall said she likes it.

"He's only four, so I just worry about him tipping things over and knocking stuff so that would help, and I also like that it's all in one, we don't have to carry around a bunch of different bowls and cups," said Huck.

If you want to pick up a Snackeez cup for your kids or maybe yourself, we found it at Target for $10.

