Food stamps wait - Brewery, pub to open in Du Quoin - Man who spotted Eldorado couple discusses experience

Some people are dealing with a delay in receiving their food stamps.
An old building in Du Quoin has been renovated and will soon be open to the public as a brewery and pub.
An Eldorado couple is facing charges of tampering with a stolen vehicle after what authorities thought at first was a kidnapping. Hear from the man that spotted them and kept them distracted until officers arrived, coming up on Heartland News.

Good evening,

Making ends meet can be more difficult when you're not getting the help you depend on. That's the case for the handful of people that have contacted us about a lag in getting food stamps. Nichole Cartmell looked into what could be causing the delay. Watch the story on Heartland News at 10.

A 135-year-old building in Du Quoin, Illinois has gone through an extensive renovation and will soon be opened to the public as a brewery and pub. Coming up on Heartland News, Giacomo Luca took us on a sneak-peak inside the building.

The search is over for an Eldorado, Illinois couple. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it is not considered a kidnapping anymore and they couple are facing charges.

Todd Tumminia talked to the man who spotted the pair and kept them distracted until police arrived. He'll have more on that story, coming up on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

The mayor of Caruthersville, Mo. was killed in a fire at his home on Wednesday night. The Pemiscot County Sheriff said the fire is believed to be accidental, but an investigation is ongoing. Kadee Brosseau talked to the family today. They asked that everyone keep praying.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday set a September execution date for convicted killer Leon Taylor. He is scheduled to die at the state prison in Bonne Terre for killing a suburban Kansas City service station attendant during a 1994 robbery.

Meanwhile, death-row lawyers and other opponents say the nation’s third botched execution in six months is more evidence for the courts that lethal injection carries too many risks and amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

In other news, Iraqi lawmakers elected a veteran Kurdish politician on Thursday to replace long-serving Jalal Talabani as the country’s new president in the latest step toward forming a new government. However, a series of attacks that killed dozens of people and Islamic militants that destroyed a Muslim shrine have underscored the overwhelming challenges facing the divided nation.

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

  Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

