Food stamps wait - Brewery, pub to open in Du Quoin - Man who spotted Eldorado couple discusses experience

An Eldorado couple is facing charges of tampering with a stolen vehicle after what authorities thought at first was a kidnapping. Hear from the man that spotted them and kept them distracted until officers arrived, coming up on Heartland News.

An old building in Du Quoin has been renovated and will soon be open to the public as a brewery and pub.

Making ends meet can be more difficult when you're not getting the help you depend on. That's the case for the handful of people that have contacted us about a lag in getting food stamps. Nichole Cartmell looked into what could be causing the delay. Watch the story on Heartland News at 10.



The search is over for an Eldorado, Illinois couple. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it is not considered a kidnapping anymore and they couple are facing charges.

Todd Tumminia talked to the man who spotted the pair and kept them distracted until police arrived. He'll have more on that story, coming up on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



The mayor of Caruthersville, Mo. was killed in a fire at his home on Wednesday night. The Pemiscot County Sheriff said the fire is believed to be accidental, but an investigation is ongoing. Kadee Brosseau talked to the family today. They asked that everyone keep praying.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday set a September execution date for convicted killer Leon Taylor. He is scheduled to die at the state prison in Bonne Terre for killing a suburban Kansas City service station attendant during a 1994 robbery.

Meanwhile, death-row lawyers and other opponents say the nation’s third botched execution in six months is more evidence for the courts that lethal injection carries too many risks and amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

In other news, Iraqi lawmakers elected a veteran Kurdish politician on Thursday to replace long-serving Jalal Talabani as the country’s new president in the latest step toward forming a new government. However, a series of attacks that killed dozens of people and Islamic militants that destroyed a Muslim shrine have underscored the overwhelming challenges facing the divided nation.

