Scott City man arrested for alleged domestic assault

A Scott City, Missouri man has been arrested in connection with a domestic assault.



Marcus Allen Bowers, 25, was charged with domestic assault, resisting or interfering with arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.



According to Sheriff Rick Walter, on Wednesday, July 23 at 6:35 p.m. a deputy responded Scott County Highway 333 for a reported domestic assault.



When the deputy arrived, he said he found the victim, a 23-year-old woman, had a bloodshot and swollen left eye. He also saw that both of her hands were bloody with cuts on the knuckles.



During the investigation, the sheriff's department said Bowers tried to walk away.



The deputy tried to stop him. Bowers resisted and the deputy used a stun gun on him.



Bowers was arrested and after a search, the deputy found two pipes with residue that tested positive for marijuana.



He remains in the Scott County Jail with a bond of $5,000 cash only.



