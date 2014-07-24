Construction plan for Meridian Elementary School ready for board approval

A preliminary plan for construction at Meridian Elementary in Mounds is waiting for approval by the school board.

This comes after toxic black mold was discovered in Meridian Elementary School more than a year ago.

Baysinger Architects of Marion will begin to design the addition to the existing high school that will become the new elementary school.

According to a press release, the combination of lingering moisture and a lack of ventilation contributed to the growth of the mold.

"Our plans will include designs for classrooms, administrative offices, and multipurpose rooms," said Andrew Kelly, Project Architect with Baysinger Architects said.

The elementary school was condemned by the Illinois State Board of Education in October 2013.

Kelly said that currently crews are installing five Temporary Learning Centers that will serve as classrooms until work is done on the addition to the high school.

Each classroom will be 726 square feet and serve third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grades. Pre-kindergarten through second grade students will have classrooms in the high school.

The total budget of the project is $8.54 million. Slightly more than $6.4 million will be provided by a grant from the Illinois Capital Development Board.

The remaining $2.14 million will be paid by the school through bond sales.

