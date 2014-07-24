Williamson County man sentenced on federal firearm charges

On Thursday, July 24, Sherman L. (Larue) Allen, Jr., 29, of Marion, Illinois, was sentenced on a federal firearm charge.

That's according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Stephen R. Wigginton.

Allen had pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Allen was sentenced to 71 months in federal prison, to be followed by 3 years on supervised release. He was also fined $200.

Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed agents searched Allen's home and found a Lorcin .25 caliber pistol. Agents said Allen admitted it was his gun.

Agents say they also found digital scales and drug packaging materials.

The investigation was conducted by the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The Illinois State Police special weapons and tactics team and Williamson County state’s attorney’s office also assisted with the investigation.

