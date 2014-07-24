Police investigating after alleged robbery of delivery person - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police investigating after alleged robbery of delivery person

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Oak Street on July 23 in reference to a report of a robbery.

According to police, a delivery driver was delivering food on East Oak Street around 10:55 p.m. when two unknown men approached him. The suspects allegedly took some items from the victim and ran off.

The first suspect is described as a 20-year-old black male, 5'11" with a medium build and short hair.

The second suspect is described as a 20-year-old black male, 5'10" with a medium build and short hair. He also had a short beard and was last seen wearing dark colored shorts.

Police say no weapons were used and the victim wasn't injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips can also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab on the police department website.

