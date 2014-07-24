'Right to Farm' meeting to be held in Malden

It’s a heavily debated issue that will come to a vote on the August ballot. It’s called "Right to Farm" or Amendment 1.Many farmers say it would protect them from too much government regulation, but other locals say it would keep the government from protecting the environment.

