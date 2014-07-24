Flags at half-staff in KY

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of a Kentucky airman who recently died as a result of non-combat related injuries.

Staff Sgt. Dirk Shelton, 29, of Corbin, died July 16 in Washington D.C., from injuries sustained from a training mission in Fairfax, Virginia.

He was assigned to the Joint Special Operations Command, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Funeral services for Staff Sgt. Shelton are Thursday in Corbin at 5 p.m.

