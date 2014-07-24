KY jobless rates down in 117 counties in June

Unemployment rates fell in 117 Kentucky counties between June 2013 and June 2014, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training. Three county rates went up.

Boone County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 5.5 percent.

It was followed by Kenton County, 5.8 percent; Campbell, Larue and Woodford counties, 6 percent each; Caldwell and Shelby counties, 6.1 percent each; Simpson County, 6.2 percent and Daviess, Fayette, Oldham and Owen counties, 6.3 percent each.

Jackson County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 16.5 percent.

It was followed by Magoffin County, 15 percent; Harlan County, 14.5 percent; Leslie County, 13.6 percent; Letcher County, 13.1 percent; Knott County, 12.4 percent; Bell County, 12.3 percent; Clay County, 12 percent; McCreary County, 11.9 percent; and Fulton County, 11.5 percent.