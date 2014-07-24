Quinn announces $865 in southern IL construction projects

Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn has announced more than $865,000 for construction projects in Massac, Pulaski and Williamson Counties.

The projects will be managed by the Illinois Capital Development Board.

“These investments will help maintain Illinois’ infrastructure, create jobs and boost the local economy,” Governor Quinn said.

The projects include:

Massac County

The sewage and electrical systems at the Fort Massac Rest Area along Interstate 24 will be upgraded for $243,000 by Amrent Contracting, Inc. of Chester, the lowest of three bidders.

Pulaski County

Restrooms in buildings H and I at Shawnee Community College in Ullin will be renovated for $149,960 by Fager-McGee Commercial Construction of Murphysboro.

Williamson County

The second floor of the Community Health Education Center at John A. Logan College in Carterville will be renovated.

The general construction work will be done by Fager-McGee Commercial Construction of Murphysboro, the lowest of three bidders at $207,815. The ventilation work will be done for $166,600 by Southern Illinois Piping Contractors, Inc. of Carbondale, the lowest of three bidders.

And Keith Martin, Inc. of Johnston City, the lowest of three bidders, will perform the electrical work for $98,400.

“These initiatives will go a long way toward getting hard working men and women back on their feet. I am pleased that economic revitalization is making its way to southern Illinois,” State Senator Gary Forby D-Benton said.

“These infrastructure upgrades will help our local economy by providing needed jobs for construction workers and further improve the facilities at Shawnee Community College and the Fort Massac Rest Area,” State Representative Brandon Phelps (D-Harrisburg) said. “It is extremely encouraging to see more and more projects like this coming to Southern Illinois.”

The projects are part of Governor Quinn’s $31 billion Illinois Jobs Now! program.

