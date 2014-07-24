2 facing charges after report of kidnapping - Dexter area train derails - Caruthersville mayor dies in house fire

This couple is now facing charges after an alleged kidnapping out of IL.

?The search is over for couple from an Eldorado, Illinois.? According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it is now not being considered a kidnapping and the couple is facing charges. Allison Twaits has the latest on this developing story.

Fourteen train cars jump the track in Dexter, Missouri early this morning. We'll have the latest on road travel in the area and map out where this happened.

Sad to report - The mayor of Caruthersville, Missouri was killed in a fire at his home Wednesday night. Kadee Brosseau says authorities are still looking into how the fire started, but the sheriff says it is believed to be accidental. Hear from family members and the chief of police tonight at 5:03.

Kentucky is pushing to digitize court records and eventually make them more accessible to the public.

An Air Algerie flight carrying 116 people from Burkina Faso to Algeria's capital disappeared from radar early Thursday.

Laura Wibbenmeyer said mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

GM is recalling 700,000 more cars and trucks.

The Missouri Lottery says a decline in the money it provided to education is due to the types of games people play.

Police are investigating a claim that a vehicle hit a man in the parking lot of the Poplar Bluff Walmart.

A coalition of business and labor groups wants the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to move faster regarding fracking rules.

Trending on Facebook: A car dealership in Florida was told it had to give a customer a refund. So it gave the refund in pennies.

In sports, Missouri high school players are preparing for a national tournament. Todd Richards has the details. He'll also have baseball highlights from a tournament in Jackson, Mo.

