Honeywell Metropolis makes earthquake modifications

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says Honeywell Metropolis has made modifications to protect against major earthquakes and tornadoes.

Honeywell agreed to make modifications after a 2012 inspection, according to a news release.

"Honeywell’s corrective actions have satisfied the terms of the Confirmatory Order, which we have closed," said Victor McCree, the NRC’s Region II administrator. "The company has taken the necessary actions to protect the community and the environment, which was our original goal."

The Metropolis plant converts milled uranium into uranium hexafluoride gas, which is then enriched at other facilities to make fuel for commercial nuclear power reactors, according to the company.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.