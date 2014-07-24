Man allegedly hit by vehicle in Poplar Bluff parking lot

Police are investigating a claim that a vehicle hit a man in the parking lot of the Poplar Bluff Walmart.

According to Police Chief Danny Whiteley, the man told police someone in a vehicle intentionally ran into him around 2:45 a.m. Thursday as he left the store.



The victim told police the driver then circled the parking lot and tried, but was unable, to hit him again.

Whiteley said there is no official motive for the alleged attack.

Police are working to get surveillance video from Walmart to help with the investigation.