Train to run again after derailment near Dexter

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

Crews have cleaned up the mess left from a train derailment near Dexter on Thursday, July 24. The train and track should be repaired by 3 p.m. on Friday.

A Union Pacific train headed to North Little Rock derailed around 3:20 a.m. just outside Dexter, according to Mark Davis, a spokesman for the company.

Davis says the train had a total of 97 cars and 14 of those cars derailed.

They included:

  • 4 cars carrying nut oil
  • 4 cars with railroad rails
  • 1 car with corn
  • 2 empty
  • 1 car carrying frozen vegetables
  • 1 car carrying lubricating oil
  • 1 car carrying LPG (gas)

There were no gas leaks found and no injuries were reported.

According to Union Pacific, they hope to have the cars off the track by 9 p.m. on Thursday. They hope to have the track up and running by 3 p.m. on Friday. Trains can still pass in the area because another track runs parallel to the site.

They say there was 1,500 feet of track to be repaired.

Union Pacific said they do not have a cause.

Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymour says there is no immediate danger to the public, however drivers should avoid County Road 717, County Road 708 and First and Ray streets in the Dexter area.

