Eldorado couple facing new charges, found thanks to man who saw them on TV

ELDORADO, IL (KFVS) - The search is over for couple from an Eldorado, Illinois and the Missouri Highway Patrol said the couple is facing charges.

Sonny Pilgrim, 23, was taken into custody on Thursday morning, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 19-year-old Courtney Godwin went with Sonny Pilgrim willingly.

They were at the Love's Travel Stop in Matthews, Missouri.

A customer recognized them after seeing them on Heartland News on Thursday morning.

We spoke with Gary Hancock, who said he called the highway patrol when he recognized the car after watching the Breakfast Show.

"My car seemed to get faster and faster because this kept going in mind," Hancock said. "It's just a gut feeling. That's all it is. It's just a gut feeling. You never know about this stuff."

Hancock said he stalled the couple until the highway patrol arrived. At one point, Hancock said Pilgrim tried to sell the car for $650.

"With the help of everybody, we got this all under control," Hancock said. "Thanks to KFVS12 for televising that and making sure that we knew this vehicle was out there and was wanted and we got the vehicle back to the right people."

Pilgrim is facing charges of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

His bond was set at $15,000 cash only.

Godwin is facing charges of second degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Her bond was set at $1,000 cash only.

The Eldorado police chief said he's not going to further pursue this case as a kidnapping.

Eldorado Police Chief Shannon Deuel had previously said Pilgrim had kidnapped 19-year-old Courtney Godwin, possibly at knife point, from a home on Beulah Street around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect and victim are boyfriend and girlfriend.

Police say Pilgrim had escaped from a hospital on Wednesday after getting into an altercation with someone and being arrested in Eldorado.

Pilgrim told officers he had drugs in his stomach and needed to go to a hospital before the couple took off.

Godwin and Pilgrim are being held at the Pemiscot County Jail following extradition.

