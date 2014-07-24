Former SEMO Outfielder stars in Professional debut - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former SEMO Outfielder stars in Professional debut

 Former SEMO stand out baseball player Cole Bieser enjoyed a very successful professional debut Wednesday night at Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois.

Bieser went 2-2 and drove in a run in helping lead the Gateway Grizzlies to an 8-4 win over the Southern Illinois Miners in Frontier League play.

The Miners actually led the game 4-0 before Gateway staged a big comeback victory.

