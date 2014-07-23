Tree falls through house in Scott City

A tree fell onto a home off the outer road near Scott City High School on Wednesday, July 23.

Matt Spies, who lives there with his family, said no one was home when it happened and the corner of the house that was hit is the place their 2-week-old girl sleeps.

He is just glad no one was hurt."Against that back wall is where her baby crib sits," Spies said. "Our bed is right here and we got her in the same room as us. Pretty well if it would have been over a few feet, it would have been there in bed."Spies said he still hasn't processed everything that happened."It's just pretty well shocking," Spies said. "I was gone just that little bit of time and that much damage could happen."Spies didn't see it but believes the tree out front was struck by lightning because there is a black line inside the tree. The power lines near the home got caught and crews were working to shut off the power just to be safe.

