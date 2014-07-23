Is Broadway a speedway in Cape Girardeau? - Storms leave behind - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Is Broadway a speedway in Cape Girardeau? - Storms leave behind damage, power outages

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
A tree fell on this trailer in Advance, Mo. in Wednesday evening's storms. (Source: Tori Bowden/KFVS) A tree fell on this trailer in Advance, Mo. in Wednesday evening's storms. (Source: Tori Bowden/KFVS)
Archaeologists uncovered a nearly 1,000 year old Native American village in Murphysboro, Ill. Archaeologists uncovered a nearly 1,000 year old Native American village in Murphysboro, Ill.
The "Right to Farm," or Amendment 1, is a heavily debated issue that will come to a vote on the August ballot. The "Right to Farm," or Amendment 1, is a heavily debated issue that will come to a vote on the August ballot.
Veteran Will Trow will walk from Cairo, Illinois to the Wisconsin border. He says he's wanted to do it for decades to help his fellow Vietnam veterans. Veteran Will Trow will walk from Cairo, Illinois to the Wisconsin border. He says he's wanted to do it for decades to help his fellow Vietnam veterans.

Good evening,

Storms rolled through the Heartland today leaving behind damaged homes, downed trees, power outages and more. Todd Tumminia followed reports of damage and was in Scott County to talk to homeowners about their damaged home. He’ll have that story on Heartland News at 9.

The speed limit on Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau is 25 miles per hour, but some say people fly down the street as they head toward the river. Nichole Cartmell went out with a speed gun to see if it was true. You can watch Heartland News at 6 to see what she found out.

A group of archaeologists has uncovered a nearly 1,000 year old Native American village near the Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Illinois. It began with the state wanting to build a road. Giacomo Luca will have more on this story, coming up on Heartland News.

The “Right to Farm” or Amendment 1 is a heavily debated issue that will come to a vote on the August ballot. Kadee Brosseau talked to farmers who agree and disagree with the amendment. You can click here for the story.

A Chaffee, Missouri man has been arrested after a domestic assault in town. Police say Joshua Musgrove allegedly attacked a man and woman with nunchucks.

The distance from Cairo, Illinois to the Wisconsin border is 435 miles. Allison Twaits talked to Will Trow who will walk every mile.

Three buildings in Murray’s historic Court Square caught on fire on Wednesday. Firefighters say this was a long and hot burning fire.

In national news, reporters witnessed a condemned inmate’s gasping. Joseph Wood’s lawyers call it a botched execution that should bring new scrutiny to the death penalty in the U.S.

The United States announced signs of progress in cease-fire talks on Wednesday, but prospects for a quick end to the fighting were dim as Palestinian families fled fierce battles in southern Gaza and the death toll rose to more than 700 Palestinians and 34 Israelis.

