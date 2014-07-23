Anna Fire Department to receive FEMA grant

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded $1,607,356 in grants to eight communities throughout Illinois.

Today’s funding will support and improve the capability of each department to respond to fires and other types of emergencies.

“This federal funding will ensure that when fires or other emergencies occur in our communities, our nation’s firefighters and first-responders have access to the best resources they need to do their jobs well and the equipment needed to help protect them as they protect us,” Sen. Dick Durbin said.

Under this announcement, the Anna Fire Department will receive more than $798,000.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.