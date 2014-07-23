Sheriff searching for IL man accused of leaving crash

Carl Thomas (Source: Franklin Co. SO)

According to Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones, a man is wanted after leaving the scene of a crash Monday night.

Jones says Carl Thomas was driving a car with a passenger when he hit a tree at a campground on Rend Lake.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.

The female passenger was injured and taken to a St. Louis hospital with injuries to her head.

Crews searched the area after the crash for Thomas.

His whereabouts are still unknown.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Thomas is urged to call Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

