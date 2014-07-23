Man accused of taking cash, equipment and not fixing pool

A man that was supposed to fix a country club pool is accused of taking money and equipment.

According to court papers, Zyndle L. Ward has been charged with Theft/Stealing of property or services $25,000 or more in connection to not making repairs at the Kennett Country Club.

Papers show Ward of D & W Pool and Spa Repair and Home Improvements was awarded a bid of $81,933.52 to make repairs to the pool in January.

Ward started making small repairs to the pool in February.

Roger Wheeler Jr., is a country club representative responsible for overseeing the work at the club. Ward told Wheeler he needed $19,328.40 to buy a pump and filter for the main pool, according to court papers.

Papers also show Ward also told Wheeler that he needed money for plaster to resurface the main pool totaling $28,542.15.

The club entrusted Ward with both amounts of cash.

After the money was awarded to Ward, the supplies and equipment had not been delivered to the club nor has Ward provided the lien from the vendors as he had promised.

Court records show Ward has taken $47,870.55 and has not provided the equipment and supplies. It is also shows that Ward has taken property including a pool pump and filter and moved it out of state and has not returned the property.

Ward is due in court for a counsel hearing status on Tuesday August 12 at 9 a.m. at the Dunklin County Courthouse.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.