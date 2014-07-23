Chaffee man arrested for allegedly attacking 2 with nunchucks

?A Chaffee, Missouri man has been arrested after a domestic assault in town.?



Joshua D. Musgrove, 29, was charged with domestic assault, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.



His bond was set at $10,000 cash only.



According to Chaffee Police Chief Jim Chambers, his office received a call on Tuesday night about an assault in progress.



An officer responded and when he arrived, Musgrove has already left the area.



Police say a man and woman were attacked with nunchucks. The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.



