Former police chief sentenced for making false report

Perryville’s former chief of police Keith Tarrillion has strong words as voters head to the polls in what many feel is an important election.

EXCLUSIVE: Former Perryville police chief speaks out about allegations

Keith Tarrillion was sentenced to 180 days in jail and one year probation.

A former Perryville police chief was sentenced on Wednesday, July 23 in connection with charges of making a false report.

Keith Tarrillion was sentenced to 180 days in jail and a year of probation for suspended execution of sentence. He will serve 10 days in jail and turn in his police license and certification.

Forgery charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Tarrillion resigned in March 2013 after a complaint was filed within the police department alleging misconduct.

