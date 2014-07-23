Demolition progresses on Old Ledbetter Bridge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Demolition progresses on Old Ledbetter Bridge

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Preparation for demolition of Old Ledbetter Bridge continues

    Preparation for demolition of Old Ledbetter Bridge continues

    Monday, July 7 2014 8:18 PM EDT2014-07-08 00:18:30 GMT
    Monday, July 7 2014 8:18 PM EDT2014-07-08 00:18:30 GMT
    Detailed engineering analysis work is continuing toward the start of demolition on the Old Ledbetter Bridge the Tennessee River between Livingston County and McCracken County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
    Detailed engineering analysis work is continuing toward the start of demolition on the Old Ledbetter Bridge the Tennessee River between Livingston County and McCracken County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

  • Part of Old Ledbetter Bridge collapses

    Part of Old Ledbetter Bridge collapses

    Sunday, June 22 2014 5:18 AM EDT2014-06-22 09:18:33 GMT
    Monday, June 23 2014 7:10 PM EDT2014-06-23 23:10:50 GMT
    The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirms part of the Old Ledbetter Bridge near Paducah collapsed.
    The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirms part of the Old Ledbetter Bridge near Paducah collapsed.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet  has finished saw cutting of decking on the three main spans of the Old Ledbetter Bridge.

On Wednesday morning, July 23, a crew started some initial demolition work that included jack-hammering along the end of the main span nearest the McCracken County side of the Tennessee River.

The contractor plans to finish the initial dismantling of concrete along the end of the span by hand. Once the crew loosens the concrete decking along the edge, the contractor plans to start using mechanized equipment to take out the concrete decking. The crew will be working from west to east along the bridge.

The contractor submitted plans for the demolition to the U.S. Coast Guard for approval several weeks ago. The Coast Guard has indicated it would take about 30 days to fully review the plan.

Once the  plan is approved, the contractor will be able to provide a timetable for the ongoing demolition work through the summer. The contractor said the safety of the workers, the public and river traffic will be the top priority throughout the demolition process.

Also known as the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge, the Old Ledbetter Bridge was opened to traffic in 1931. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued a $5.6 million demolition contract that requires the old bridge to be removed by December 1 of this year.

The Old Ledbetter Bridge has been closed since July of 2013, when traffic was moved to the new U.S. 60 Tennessee River Bridge just upstream.

At the end of April a section of the west approach on the Old Ledbetter Bridge dropped several feet due to land movement along the bluff on the McCracken County side of the river.

Due to the continued land slippage along the bluff, one land-based approach pier and two approach spans at the west end of the bridge collapsed in the early morning hours of June 22, prompting engineers to expedite demolition of the structure.

Demolition of the bridge will require close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard to help minimize disruptions to navigation along the Tennessee River.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Also on KFVS12.comMore>>

  • Old Ledbetter Bridge to be demolished

    Old Ledbetter Bridge to be demolished

    Tuesday, May 13 2014 6:09 PM EDT2014-05-13 22:09:27 GMT
    Tuesday, May 13 2014 6:09 PM EDT2014-05-13 22:09:27 GMT
    The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has arranged for emergency demolition of the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Tennessee River between McCracken and Livingston Counties.
    The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has arranged for emergency demolition of the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Tennessee River between McCracken and Livingston Counties.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:01:20 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly