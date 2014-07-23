Search intensifies to find missing woman - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Search intensifies to find missing woman

Search intensifies to find missing woman

What happened to Lynn Marie Messer? What happened to Lynn Marie Messer?
Lynn Marie Messer Lynn Marie Messer
Kerry Messer Kerry Messer
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

It's a case that's become a complete mystery to family and authorities: What happened to Lynn Marie Messer?

Cpl. Austin Clark says the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's office is working to track down numerous leads of possible sightings. She disappeared more than two weeks ago and there is growing concern for her safety. 

The woman's husband, Kerry Messer, says volunteers are meeting during the week at 5:30 p.m. to methodically comb every inch of the family property and expand the search to thousands more acreage on the other side of the rural Ste.Genevieve County road across from the family farm. 

 "She is a strong woman. I have to find my wife," said Kerry Messer. "I want you to know how much I love you," he said. "Lynn if you can hear this of course our greatest fear is that you are in a position where you can't contact us. That she's being prevented from it. We won't quit searching. I love my wife. I can't put that into words. She is a giver. If you get in a conversation with her she's going to be asking how she can pray for you." 

Kerry Messer says before they went to bed that night around midnight she was discussing plans for vacation bible school lessons and other things she had planned for the next day. 

The 52-year-old woman disappeared July 8th. Messer says he woke up at 4:00 am and she was gone. 

"We have no clues there is nothing that points us in a specific direction," said Messer. He says she just vanished with all her belongings still in the home.  "As we were laying our heads on the pillow she was talking about plans for the next day and babysitting three of our grand children." 

Now, authorities extend the search to follow every lead beyond the area covered because there are new tips of sightings but all ended without answers and they need more clues. 

Meanwhile volunteers meet daily and on weekends. A search is planned for most of the day this coming Saturday. 

"The sheriff has told us to do what we need to do and he's there to back us up, they have been wonderful," said Messer. 

Kerry Messer says he can't describe how much he misses his wife and what it would mean to their two sons and seven grandchildren to bring her home.

He says her favorite place was the family farm. He says they were high school sweethearts and he misses the daily life they shared with their close family. 

"Anything anybody could give us to point us in a specific direction is priceless," said Messer. "We won't give up." 

If you have information contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's office. 573-883-5820 ext: 27463

To find out more about search efforts go to: 

https://www.facebook.com/findlynnmesser

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:01:20 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly