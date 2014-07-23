Search intensifies to find missing woman

It's a case that's become a complete mystery to family and authorities: What happened to Lynn Marie Messer?

Cpl. Austin Clark says the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's office is working to track down numerous leads of possible sightings. She disappeared more than two weeks ago and there is growing concern for her safety.

The woman's husband, Kerry Messer, says volunteers are meeting during the week at 5:30 p.m. to methodically comb every inch of the family property and expand the search to thousands more acreage on the other side of the rural Ste.Genevieve County road across from the family farm.

"She is a strong woman. I have to find my wife," said Kerry Messer. "I want you to know how much I love you," he said. "Lynn if you can hear this of course our greatest fear is that you are in a position where you can't contact us. That she's being prevented from it. We won't quit searching. I love my wife. I can't put that into words. She is a giver. If you get in a conversation with her she's going to be asking how she can pray for you."

Kerry Messer says before they went to bed that night around midnight she was discussing plans for vacation bible school lessons and other things she had planned for the next day.

The 52-year-old woman disappeared July 8th. Messer says he woke up at 4:00 am and she was gone.

"We have no clues there is nothing that points us in a specific direction," said Messer. He says she just vanished with all her belongings still in the home. "As we were laying our heads on the pillow she was talking about plans for the next day and babysitting three of our grand children."

Now, authorities extend the search to follow every lead beyond the area covered because there are new tips of sightings but all ended without answers and they need more clues.

Meanwhile volunteers meet daily and on weekends. A search is planned for most of the day this coming Saturday.

"The sheriff has told us to do what we need to do and he's there to back us up, they have been wonderful," said Messer.

Kerry Messer says he can't describe how much he misses his wife and what it would mean to their two sons and seven grandchildren to bring her home.

He says her favorite place was the family farm. He says they were high school sweethearts and he misses the daily life they shared with their close family.

"Anything anybody could give us to point us in a specific direction is priceless," said Messer. "We won't give up."

If you have information contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's office. 573-883-5820 ext: 27463

To find out more about search efforts go to: