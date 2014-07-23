Home engulfed with flames in Scott County

Storm damage from July 23. Share your photos to cnews@kfvs12.com.

Storm damage from July 23. Share your photos to cnews@kfvs12.com.

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Scott County.

It's on County Road 204.

When crews arrived the home was fully engulfed.

Family members say a neighbor saw lighting hit around the home before the house caught fire.

Family was able to salvage a computer and some pictures from the home.

There has been no official word on the cause of the fire.

The home has burned to the point, it will probably be a total loss.

Several departments are on hand, including New Hamburg and Delta.

Electrical crews cut power to the home.

There have been no injuries.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.