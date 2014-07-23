Storms cause power outages, trees down - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Storms cause power outages, trees down

I-55 (Source: Chad Fryman)
There was one tree down on Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS).
Caruthers and Independence (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
Bessie & Spring (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)
Tree fell on a trailer in Advance, Mo. (Source: Tori Bowden/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Storms made their way across the Heartland on Wednesday afternoon, July 23. They brought power outages, downed trees and some flooding.

Interstate 55 northbound at the 89 mile marker is back open after tree fell across the road in Scott County stopping traffic.

There was also a tree down on Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau with reports of other trees down at Bellevue and Sprigg, and other trees down around the Heartland.

The following storm reports are from the National Weather Service in Paducah, KY:

12:00 - A number of tree limbs down across city of Cape Girardeau and one large tree down. Wind gusts to 53 mph at Cape Girardeau Airport.

12:48 - Dime sized hail reported in New Madrid, MO.

12:55 - Report of damage to tree limbs and roofs in Bernie, MO area. Medium to large limbs down on south side of Bernie. Tree limbs down and a few roofs with shingles blown off five miles west of Bernie.

1:10 - Trees and power lines were down in Dexter, Puxico, and Advance, MO. 1:25 - Tree damage reported by a Wappapello, MO park employee.

At one time there were more than 4,000 outages in Cape Girardeau County.

According to Ameren Missouri, customers without power as of 3:10 p.m. include:

  • Cape Girardeau County - 134
  • Mississippi County - 1
  • Pemiscot County - 180
  • Scott County - 594
  • Stoddard County - 12

According to Ameren Illinois, customers are without power as of 3:20 p.m. include:

  • Jackson County - 10
  • Jefferson County - 1

