TN man sentenced to 20 years for vehicular homicide

A Dyersburg, Tennessee man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

According to Dyer County Circuit Clerk, Jason Page, 45, of Dyersburg pleaded guilty on July 14 at the Dyer County Courthouse.

Page was sentenced to 20 a year sentenced to be served at the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Page was charged with vehicular homicide on July 1, 2013 after running a stop sign in his vehicle at a high speed in Dyersburg.

After running the stop sign, he then caused a crash with another vehicle that killed a person.

