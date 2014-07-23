Red Cross helps MO residents after fires

The Southern Missouri Region of the American Red Cross say they helped at least 64 people during July 9-22.

At least 27 children under 18-years-old, including one infant, and three people over 60-years-old.

There were at least 20 fires in 16 counties of the 40-county service area during the period.

SEMO has an office in Cape Girardeau. They cover Wayne, Butler, Perry, Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Stoddard, Dunklin, Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid and Pemiscot counties.

