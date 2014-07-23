Lawmaker: Ill. concealed carry law 'complicated'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A lawmaker who helped push through a bill that allows Illinois residents to carry concealed weapons is suggesting the law is too hard on gun owners from other states.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register (http://bit.ly/1pFz0kb ) reports that state Rep. Brandon Phelps says the law is "too complicated" when it comes to out-of-state gun owners. The law requires people who have permits from other states to get an Illinois permit as well.

The Harrisburg Democrat says Illinois should recognize permits of other states the way states like Wisconsin and Michigan recognize the Illinois permits.

He says Illinois should follow the lead of many other states that have reciprocity agreements that allow gun owners with permits from other states to carry the weapons in the states they are visiting.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.