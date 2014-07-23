Carbondale man chosen as Blue Angels officer

PENSACOLA, FL (KFVS) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have announced the officers selected for the 2015 team.

Navy Lt. Gregory Bollinger, Jr., 31, of Carbondale, Illinois is currently assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 9 (VX-9) at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California as a supply officer. He is a 2006 graduate of the University of Maryland University College, Adelphi, Maryland.

In all, the squadron selected an executive officer, three F/A-18 demonstration pilots, an events coordination officer, two C-130 demonstration pilots, a flight surgeon, and a supply officer to join the 2015 team.

The Blue Angels say they select finalists to interview at the Blue Angels’ home base at Naval Air Station Pensacola during the week of the Pensacola Beach Air Show.

