Sheriff's office investigating burglary at Graves County school

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon is asking the for public's help recent burglary and theft case.

An officer was called to the Graves County High School campus just north of Mayfield around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

School officials showed the officer where the GCHS soccer team field house had been burglarized over the weekend.

The sheriff's office says inside of the building was vandalized and over $4,000 in equipment and uniforms were taken from the building.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff's office at 270-247-4501.

Tips may also be called into Mayfield/Graves County Crimestoppers at 270-247-5000.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.