2 Cape Girardeau businesses burglarized

Two Cape Girardeau businesses was burglarized overnight and police are currently investigating.The front window of Empire Finance on Broadview Street was broken out and an undisclosed amount of money was taken, according to Officer Darin Hickey with Cape Girardeau Police.

A second investigation is underway at after an alleged break-in at E-clips in Cape Girardeau.

Police say an Employee from E-Clips school of cosmetology called this morning to say cash had been taken from that business too.

Investigators say the suspect may have entered the building by prying open the back door.