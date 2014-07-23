First female official assigned to Southeast Missouri State game

The Big 12 Conference has assigned a female official to a game for the first time in league history.Catherine "Cat" Conti will be on the crew for the Kansas Jayhawks' season opener on September 6 against Southeast Missouri State University, according to the Associated Press.The AP reports that Big 12 Officiating Supervisor Walt Anderson assigned Conti "because she is just a darned good official" but also said this is a good opportunity for the league as well as Conti.