Study shows how people would respond to winning lottery

To win the lottery would be a dream come true for many people, but what would a person do after winning all that cash? A new survey explored that question and the answers may surprise you.



It turns out that 51-percent of those who participated in a Careerbuilder survey said that they would continue to work, even after winning the lottery and 30-percent said they'd keep the job they have now.

Careerbuilder polled a representative sample of more than 3,000 workers in the United States and found out why so many people would choose to stay employed even if they were rolling in cash.

The study found 77-percent said they'd be bored if they didn't work, while 76-percent said work gives them a sense of accomplishment.

Also, 42-percent said they want financial security in addition to their winnings and 23-percent said they'd miss their coworkers.

But for those who would quit their jobs, 48-percent of the people polled said they would give the proper and standard two week notice or would be willing to stick around until their company could find a replacement. Meantime, 13-percent said they would resign the day they won the lottery.

Three-percent said they would tell off their boss when they quit. Two-percent said they would just not show up for work at all.

