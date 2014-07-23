2 facing several charges after traffic stop in Graves County

Two people from Graves County are facing several charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday.Bradley Stafford, 34, and Susan Gossum, 40, were seen driving north on US 45 and pulled into a gas station. Drug Unit Detectives pulled in behind the vehicle, according to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon.Redmon says deputies had received information that Stafford may have a stolen handgun in his possession so he and Gossum were both taken out of the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found illegal narcotics in a backpack that belonged to Stafford.Detectives also found heroin, methamphetamine, illegal mushrooms, digital scales, glass pipes, bags and a small amount of cash.

When searching Stafford's home, the handgun and ammunition were found in his bedroom. Also found was an amount of prescription medication, not in proper containers.

Stafford is facing charges of trafficking controlled substance (heroin), trafficking controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking controlled substance (mushrooms), possession of handgun by convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gossum was charged with operating on suspended license, display of illegal/ altered registration plate, no/expired registration plate, obstructed vision and/or windshield and other various traffic violations.

Both were taken to the Graves County Jail.