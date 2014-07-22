Bieser finds gateway to pro ball with Grizzlies

(Marion, IL) -- After weeks of waiting for his shot at pro ball, Cole Bieser's chance came when he least expected it.

"I didn't really have time to kind of soak in the emotions I was gonna feel you know all the excitement and stuff it kind of hit me so fast I was in flight mode, I was like I got to get a flight," said the former Southeast Missouri State outfielder.

Bieser finally got the call from the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League while on vacation in Florida with his girlfriend and her family. But he said even though the timing wasn't perfect, he was ready to leave that paradise, for his own personal paradise back on the baseball field.

"When we were on our way to St. Louis it really hit me that everything I worked for, all those dreams I've had my whole life were finally coming true," Bieser said.

The grizzlies have been a literal gateway to the pro game for many former SEMO players.

Bieser's new manager and hitting coach, Phil Warren and Zach Borowiak, are both Southeast alums.

"That just speaks volumes for the talent that SEMO brings in and us doing a good job finding that talent once they are finished at school," Warren said.

"We always keep track of our SEMO guys and adding Cole is great," Borowiak said. "He can run, handles the bat, can play all three outfield positions which is good. He's going to be very valuable for us."

Now Bieser--who is still wearing a borrowed uniform--hopes to be the next former Redhawk to find success in the Frontier League.

"Work my butt off every single day and when my time comes I'm going to be ready to seize the moment," he said. "If it doesn't work out and it's time to move on to something else, I've learned through the whole process to stay ready."