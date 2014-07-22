Old store in Scott County gets new location - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Old store in Scott County gets new location

The Gosche Store in Scott County will move down the road and will be renovated. The Gosche Store in Scott County will move down the road and will be renovated.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An old, vacant building is getting a new life but first it has to move down the road.

People in Scott County say the building holds a lot of history within its walls. Everything in the small farming town of Caney centered around it.

Historians aren't sure exactly when the old Gosche store was built. Some estimate around the late 1920s to the early 1930s.

However, no one questions how special the gas station, grocery store and pool hall was to this community.

"Well I was about 15 years old when I can remember the store," Wilma Metz said.

Metz is 95 years young now. She worked at the store and there is one day that she was there she will never forget.

"It was broadcasted over the radio that Pearl Harbor was attacked and everybody was astounded when they heard that," Metz said.

Because the store was a hangout for everyone in the community, Metz wasn't the only one in the place that day.

"They stopped playing cards for sure," Metz said. "They were all surprised and wondered what would become of our nation."

The owner, Sam Gosche, joined the military after Pearl Harbor.

He knew it was important to serve, but he also knew the old store needed to keep running while he was gone.

He sold the place for a dollar to a man and they both agreed when hr came back, he would buy it for a dollar.

Fast forward a few years, and the current owner had his own story of selling it.

"Kind of a funny deal there," Kent Mangels said. "He said, 'I want the store. What do you have to have for it?' Well, it's free today."

So new owner Kenny Schlitt had a company come in and plans on moving it a mile down the road to his property.

He wants to bring the place back to its hay day and make it a museum and community center again.

"Yeah, there's been a lot of memories there," Schlitt said. "You can build a new one probably nicer and all that but it won't near as many ghosts. So we are welcoming the ghosts back."

It's expected to be moved in the next day or so.

Schlitt estimates the ongoing project to take a few years before it's back to where he wants the old store to be.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

