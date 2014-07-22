Ground breaking held for mine training facility

A ground breaking in southern Illinois was held for a classroom unlike any you've probably ever heard of before.



The Simulated Mine Training facility will be near the campus of Southeastern Illinois College.



The facility will use a controlled environment to teach miners how to respond in case of an emergency like a mine collapse or fighting underground fires.



The school will also teach disaster prevention as well.



"This new facility will allow us to help provide that life savings training for miners," Jonah Rice, SIC president said. "Obviously, making Illinois a very safe place to work and fulfilling that vital function of providing our energy needs."



The training school is believed to be the first of its kind in the Heartland.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.