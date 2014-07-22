Community center in Jackson, MO receives FEMA approval for more funding

The City of Jackson, Missouri announced on Tuesday, July 22 that FEMA has approved Phase II funding for the Tornado Safe Room portion of the new Jackson Community Center project.



In early March, the city requested additional funding for the construction of the safe room due to site conditions that made the cost higher than anticipated at the time the original grant application was submitted.



The city requested an additional $961, 685. The federal share would be increased $721, 263 and the local contribution would increase $240, 422 for the 25 percent match.



This means the total grant award has increased from $2,400,000 to $3,361,685.



In June, the city received plans and specifications for the entire facility from an architectural firm. The building permit review process has since been finished and permits are ready to be issued for construction.



The city said they remain optimistic that they can issue bids for construction in August, review the submittals and award a contract by late September. A tentative date for a groundbreaking ceremony could take place at the end of October.



