Cape Girardeau Fire Department hoping voters will extend tax

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is looking for voters to extend a sales tax that has brought in millions of dollars the department can use.City voters will get to decide if they want to extend a eighth of a cent sales tax already in place.Since the fire tax was introduced in 2004, Chief Rick Ennis said the tax has generated more than $10 million for the city."Because of the tax were not at that state where everything is in dire need. But that's where we'd like to keep it," said Ennis. "That way we're ahead of the game when it comes to the replacement of our vehicles and our equipment and especially our safety equipment for our people."If the extension does not pass Ennis said he's worried equipment could get worn out until it no longer becomes safe to use."Eventually it would erase all the progress we made," he said.Regardless what voter's decide, the need for upgrades and repairs will not go away."[The city] would have to come up with funds somehow or just let the equipment erode again," Ennis said.Voters should watch out for the issue on the November ballot.If it is passed, the tax will be extended 21 years and stay at the current eighth of a cent rate.