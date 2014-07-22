West Frankfort to discuss updating mobile home ordinance

The city of West Frankfort, Illinois is looking to update some outdated ordinances.One of those involves the city's mobile homes.City Code Officer Ed Hammonds said the goal is not to get rid of any single-wide mobile homes, but to help the city's property value.During the city council meeting on Tuesday night, July 22, city leaders will discuss requiring all future modular homes to be equal value to the surrounding community.All units must be 20 feet by 40 feet.No vote will be taken at Tuesday night's meeting.