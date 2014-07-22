Motorcycle, van crash in Saline County sends 1 to hospital

Illinois State Police responded to a motorcycle vs. van crash on U.S. 45 in Saline County on Tuesday, July 22 around 2:46 p.m.



According to police, a 2005 GMC Safari van driven by Fabiola Bernal, 34, of Eldorado, Ill. was going northbound on U.S. 45 at Alexander Road and was yielding for oncoming traffic in order to turn left on Alexander Road.60-year-old Robert D.



The 2005 Harley Davidson driven by 60-year-old Robert D. Bushkill from Norris City, Ill. was going northbound on U.S. 45 when it rear ended the van.



Bushkill was taken to an Eldorado hospital and later air lifted to an Evansville hospital.



Police say charges are pending the investigation.



