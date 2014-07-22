Neelyville locals to decide on $1.5 million school bond issue - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Neelyville locals to decide on $1.5 million school bond issue

NEELYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The August election is two weeks away. People in the Neelyville school district have a big decision to make. It's a $1.5 million bond issue.

The superintendent at Neelyville said it'd be the first bond issue to pass in about 50 years. Brad Hagood said the school is in desperate need of the money for things like a safe room and roof replacements.

“Those ceiling tiles have been replaced numerous times,” Hagood said.

Hagood points out that the school is showing its age, especially on the roof.

“We’ve been putting Band-Aids on for so many years, some major repairs or replacement need to be made,” Hagood said.

Hagood said in order to do that they need money, which would come from locals in the form of an increase in property tax.

“An estimated amount of 33 cents,” Hagood said.

The exact cost for you depends.

If your home is worth $70,000, you’d pay almost 44 more dollars every year. That comes out to just over $3.50 per month.

Still, some say, they can’t afford the extra costs.

“I don’t think they should raise taxes, I think it should be government funding because it’s not our responsibility to keep up with the schools, they should already be kept up for the kids,” Andrea White said.

Other parents say, they’d pay.

“The improvements are needed so badly and the children are worth it,” Amanda Thurman said.

Thurman’s son has special needs. She said it’s important for her son and all the other kids for have a good learning environment.

“Glen is new to Neelyville, he just started last year. So, I’ve noticed some of the things that need fixed where other people have seen them for years,” Thurman said.

Hagood encourages everyone, before they vote, to consider what’s at stake.

“Just think about our kids. They deserve it,” Hagood said.

Hagood said similar bond issues have been voted on five or six times throughout the past 12 years. Each time the issue has failed. The most recent vote was in April.

Hagood said if the bond issue fails this time, they’ll be forced to start looking at cutting programs and possibly staff.

There will be a community meeting about this issue at 6 p.m. on July 31. Hagood welcomes everyone to attend.

