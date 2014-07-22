Sheriff's office investigating attempted cattle theft

The Massac County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted cattle theft on July 18.According to the sheriff's office, the incident took place off of Union School Road, in the Boaz area, near the Massac/Pulaski County line.The cattle and property owner Edward Westrich says he's frustrated with the situation.“It kind of saddens [me] that there’s people there that would rather steal than work for a living," Wetrich said.A bull could sell for more than $2,000 in today's live stock market.2014 livestock prices are at an all time high.Without a male bull, Westrich's business could be halted, he said.“You got cows ya know, but without a bull you aint going to have any calf's, it’s a necessity," Westrich said.Roseanna Cain, another livestock and farm owner in Massac County, says she's not surprised that rustlers attempted to steal the bull.“When you have any body that’s got anything that’s out there that will make them a little money… They’re going to steal it,” Cain said.Witnesses say they saw a white Dodge dually with a cattle trailer in a field trying to steal a bull.Two ATVs were also seen trying to herd the bull into the trailer.The sheriff's office said it is believed that the two ATVs were loaded into the cattle trailer when the cattle thieves were spotted.No cattle were taken because the sheriff's office said the thieves were seen and scared off.They are asking that anyone who has seen or sees a white Dodge dually hauling a cattle trailer with ATVs in the trailer to write down the license plate and notify the Massac County Sheriff's Office.