Oran, MO man charged with crimes against child

An Oran, Missouri man is in custody for alleged crimes against a child.

Jesse John Branson, 37, was charged with sexual misconduct involving a child and statutory sodomy in the first degree.



He is in custody at the Scott County Jail. Bond was set by the court at $100,000 cash only.



According to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter, on Monday a detective responded to a complaint that a five year old had been sexually assaulted.



After an investigation, Branson was arrested and a search warrant was executed at his home.



Sheriff Walter said evidence believed to support the criminal case was seized from the home.



No further information is being released by the sheriff at this time due to the age of the victim and the sensitive nature of the case.



Anyone with information about this investigation or any other crime, can contact the sheriff's office at 545-3525 or leave a message on the crime tip line at 1-866-210-4322.



